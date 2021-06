Peggy Kouri

Obituary

Peggy Ann (Waller) Kouri, 67, of Fridley and formerly of Clarkfield died on Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Clarkfield. Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. A Private Family Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home www.jhlynner.com.