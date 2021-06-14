Wayne 'Umpy' Anderson

Obituary

Wayne Allen ‘Umpy’ Anderson, 71, of Chaska died peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park.

Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 1 – 3 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be at Hazel Run Cemetery, Hazel Run, at a later date.

Wayne ‘Umpy’ was born October 5, 1949 in Granite Falls to Walton and Pearl (Wilson) Anderson, one of six children. He graduated from Granite Falls High School. On July 25, 1981 he married Debra ‘Debbie’ Aplin in St. Louis Park. He has been a 40 year resident of Chaska. He was employed by the Met Council for 32 years from 1982 until retired in 2014 from the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant as a plant operator. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, traveling and spending time at his lake place on French Lake in Annandale.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walton and Pearl; brother, Mark; and sister, Susie.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; son, Tim Anderson of Mayer; daughter, Emily Anderson of Victoria; four grandchildren – Brody, Beau, Blair and Briggs; siblings – Roger (Zayna) Anderson of Belview, Richard (Debbie) Anderson of Belview, Cindy (Jeff) Serbus of Jacksonville, N.C.; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.