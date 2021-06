Gary Beito

Gary Beito, 78, of Las Vegas, formerly of Granite Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at The Nathan Adelson Hospice Center. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at Granite Falls City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.