Roger Anderson

Obituary Send Flowers

Funeral Services for Roger Anderson, 80, of Belview will take place at noon on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Roger Lowell Anderson was born on September 28, 1940 in Granite Falls to parents Walton and Pearl (Wilson) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Hazel Run and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1958.

On January 19, 1963 he was united in marriage to Zayna Alvig at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins.

Roger’s many interests were a love of farming, camping, travel, hunting, fishing and playing Bunco in Arizona. The most important things to him were his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.

Roger died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Zayna; sons, Terry (Wendellyn) of Farmington and Todd of Rogers; two granddaughters, Nicole and Peyton; brother, Richard “Andy” (Deb) of Belview and sister Cindy (Jeff) Serbus of Jacksonville, N.C.; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers – Wayne “Umpy” and Mark and sister Susan.

Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.