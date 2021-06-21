Theresa Streff

Obituary Send Flowers

Theresa Lee Streff was born on August 10, 1950 to Vernon and Eloise (Olson) Streff in Canby. She graduated from Canby High School in 1968 and went on to college to obtain her LPN license from Worthington Community College. From there she worked at various nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Clarkfield, Minneota, and Dawson.

Theresa welcomed two wonderful children into her life – James Paul in 1969 and Cindy Leigh in 1980. Theresa enjoyed her family and numerous friends she acquired throughout her career. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo with friends and family, Facebook games, and attending her grandchildren’s functions. Theresa had an infectious laugh that could not be ignored. She would ask, “Wonna go east?” which was her way of saying let’s go to the casino.

Theresa passed away peacefully at her home in Clarkfield on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 70. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon in 1982 and Eloise in 1994, two sisters, and two brothers.

She is survived by her children – James Streff of Lester Prairie and Cindy (Cyle) Sorensen of Clarkfield; grandchildren – Cheyenne and Owen Orvis, Ashlyn Sik, Toby, Michael, and Ashtyn Sorensen; two sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield, followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow the service at Clarkfield Lutheran Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.