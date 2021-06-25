Florence Werner

Florence Irene was born June 3, 1927 to Otto and Emma (Lother) Wiegers on their family farm near Boyd in Yellow Medicine County. Her father Otto was also born there. Florence was baptized June 6, 1927 by Pastor Rufus Young at her home and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church by Pastor A. W. Fuerstenau on June 1, 1941. Florence started school in District #44 and finished school in Clarkfield, graduating in 1944. After high school Florence went to Teachers Training School in Canby for one year. A young 18-year-old, newly graduated teacher started teaching at District #53 and taught grades 1-8 all by herself. This started her love for teaching and many more years of teaching followed. She taught at various district schools, then started teaching in Boyd until the school closed, and ended her career at Dawson Elementary School. Florence was a wonderful teacher. She made sure every student learned to read and did her best to ensure that. She kept her love of teaching alive by sharing many books with children after she retired in 1986.

While Florence was busy teaching and living at home, Leon Werner noticed this cute school teacher. They began dating and later on in life Florence said it was a wonder those kids learned anything that year as she was busy dating Leon, giving up some of her preparation time. Leon and Florence were married June 2, 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Florence, along with Leon, was a faithful, dedicated life-long member of St John’s which was also founded by Florence’s great-grandfather.

Florence continued to teach and Leon farmed until they moved to Dawson in 1984. Retirement started a new chapter for them. Both Florence and Leon enjoyed taking trips to many states, enjoying the sites as well as friends made. Florence enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Family history was a love of Florence’s and she worked for years compiling extensive family history books for both her family and Leon’s family. Florence and Leon never missed a family event or celebration, often bringing bars and fresh fruit. Later on in life Florence started becoming very tech savvy going to the The Computer Commuter bus weekly for many years. She made cards, photo books, became proficient on Facebook, and downloading pictures and emailing to family and friends.

Florence always cared for others and was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness to friends, neighbors and family. When Florence’s father was in the nursing home she visited him daily and took wonderful care of him. Florence and Leon also cared for her sister for 22 years in their home in Dawson. She continued this care to many others throughout her life and even after being moved to the nursing home she asked to have her address book and calendar with birthdays on it. Her caring for others was endless.

Florence and Leon just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and her 94th birthday in June. Florence is survived by her husband, Leon Werner of Dawson, sister, Joan (Lyle) Gorder of Canby; nieces: Mary (Earl) Thrasher, Michelle (Jerry) Werder, Vineta (Brad) Goar, Cindy (Tim) Ritter; nephews: Jon (Carol) Gorder, Mark (Nancy) Gorder, Tom (Amy) Gorder, David (Debbie) Werner, James Werner, Mark (Anita) Werner, Mike (Terri) Werner, Joe (Andrea) Koch, Paul (Debbie) Koch; sisters-in-law: Almira Koch of Montevideo, Helen Werner of Clarkfield as well as extended family and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Emma Wiegers; sister, Muriel Wiegers; brothers-in-law: Eugene Werner, Everett Werner and Lloyd Koch; sister-in-law, Verbina Werner; and niece, Susan Koch. We can all only imagine the reunion they are having and know Florence will be busy capturing every moment with pictures on her iPad. Only this time we will have to wait to see the pictures.

Florence was loved by all who knew her.