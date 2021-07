Waldemar Anderson

Waldemar Neil Anderson, 69, formerly of Clarkfield passed away the evening of May 30, 2021, at his home in Kirkland, Wash. after a hard-fought five-year battle with Cancer. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at Bergen Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.