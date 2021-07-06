Lowell Birhanzl

Lowell Birhanzl of Montevideo died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 86.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Public visitation was held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association. http://heart.org.

Lowell James Birhanzl was born February 2, 1935 in Sparta Township to James and Nellie (Lawrence) Birhanzl. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Lowell attended and graduated from Montevideo High School. After high school, Lowell enlisted in the United States National Guard. He was united in marriage to Vada Sharkey on March 29, 1958 at Spring Creek Lutheran Church, rural Clarkfield. They moved to the Twin Cities area and Lowell attended the University of Minnesota studying landscaping while Vada finished her nurses training. They moved back to Montevideo and together had three children: Gregg, Karin and Karla.

Lowell was a lifelong member at Our Saviors Lutheran church in Montevideo, and was very active in the church. He served on the Rosewood Township Board for many years. Lowell loved his life on the farm and raised livestock throughout his life. He enjoyed dancing and having coffee with his friends. Lowell enjoyed having coffee at Trailways Café then later at The Rivers, and would also have coffee at the local elevator. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed dearly.

Lowell is survived by his children: Gregg (Mary) Birhanzl of Montevideo, Karin (Ron) Koenen of Clara City, and Karla (Jack) Anderson of Montevideo; grandchildren: Travis (Kati) Birhanzl, Shantel (Andy) Kinman, Kelsey Bristle, Aric (Aftan) Koenen, Ethan (Natasha) Koenen, Kendyl (Anthony) Meseck, and Cal Anderson (fiancée, Nora Kronlokken); and great-grandchildren: Emmary, Kory, Tenley and Kashen Birhanzl, Jayla and Koyer Kinman, Rykurt, Knox, and Linkoln Bristle, and Violet and Henry Meseck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Vada.

Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.