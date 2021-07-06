Troy Feist

Obituary Send Flowers

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Troy A. Feist, 56, of St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Wright will preside. Troy passed away July 1, 2021 at his home after a courageous, but short battle with cancer. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and will continue after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Troy was born July 27, 1964 in Clarkfield to William and Wanda (Moen) Feist. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1982 and graduated from St. Cloud Technical College in 1985 with a machinist degree. He worked at Command Tooling in Ramsey as a Machinist for 35 years. He was an active member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Troy will be remembered for his love of hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing poker and cribbage. He treasured the time spent with family and friends.

Troy is survived by his brother, Brad (Nellie) of Rogers; sister, Sheila (Mick) Hopke of St. Augusta; stepsister, Lynda (Clair) Wilson of St. Bonifacius; nieces and nephews, Jaclyn Feist, John (Heather) Feist, Jerrod (fiancé Megan) Feist, Chad (Sue) Wilson, Traci Wilson; great-nieces and -nephew Lexi Wilson, Joshua and Molly Feist.

Preceding Troy in death were his parents, Bill and Wanda.

Troy was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend and never missed a family function.