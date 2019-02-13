The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers.

The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers. Letters regarding current local and national news items are encouraged. All letters are subject to editing for length and style. Letters containing potentially libelous or obscene statements will not be published. Letters must contain name, address and phone number for verification and in case of questions. E-mail letters to: mmilbrandt@montenews.com Letters may also be mailed to: Editor, Montevideo Publishing, P.O. Box 99, Montevideo, MN 56265

A little kindness

Although the polar vortex exposed every weakness in man, beast and machine, it also brought out the good in many in our community. One of the recent cold days resulted in a dead battery for a friend while he was at the Montevideo Credit Union. One of the employees spent a great deal of time out in the cold helping out. Seeing the hood up, a gentleman pulled into the next parking spots and jumped out holding jumper cables. Although he spoke no English, it was clear that he wanted to help. The car started, and he shook our hands, smiled, and went on his way. In the meantime, two other people stopped to see if they could help. In spite of the cold, I was left with warm feelings for the people of Montevideo.







—Matt Danielson

Montevideo