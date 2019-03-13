The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers.

Does God’s word change?

It has been very upsetting, reading the word column, the last few weeks. Accepting that the name of the column refers to the Bible, Christians believe that the Bible is the Inspired Word of God. This Immutable document is what our beliefs and relationship with God is based on.

There have been several ideas expressed that do not correspond with the Bible. Originally, God created Man and Woman, in perfection, for each other. After the fall into Sin, God sent His Son, Jesus, as the only sacrifice to pay for our Sin debt, securing our redemption. Thus we are not to agree with other religions, or to worship with them. This should not make us enemies or haters. If we believe the Bible, then we are to believe the entire book and not pick and choose portions just to suit ourselves. The Bible tells us God is the same yesterday, today and forever so His word is just as relevant today as it has always been. So, if we remain true to the faith, following in the footsteps of our ancestors, then we still believe the same things and there should be no “new” revelations. This is a very serious matter.

If we say we believe the Bible, then we must accept that Satan, Demons and Hell exist as they are all spoken of in the Bible and of course by Jesus Himself. The Bible warns of false preachers and doctrines, that will deny the truth and men will listen to fallacies and be deceived! 2 Timothy 4:3.

Do not let yourself be deceived, pick up your bible and read it! You alone are responsible for your relationship with God. MARANATHA!







—Ron & Rachel Garbe

Montevideo

Freedom to drive

I attended two recent meetings held in Montevideo regarding H.F. 1500, a bill that would reinstate the right of immigrants to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license regardless of citizenship status. I learned that before 2002, Minnesota allowed all Minnesotans, regardless of immigration status, to obtain drivers' licenses. I learned that immigrants are employed by local businesses and that the president of the Minnesota Milk Producers has registered his support for the bill because particularly in rural areas like ours, “they can’t hop on a bus or light rail.” I listened to my immigrant neighbors explain how getting to work, church, the doctor and school meetings and events are complicated by not being able to drive. Allowing all immigrants to obtain licenses, and thus pass written and road tests and get insurance, will improve the safety of our roads. The licenses issued to immigrants would not be accepted at airports, border crossings, or polling places. I support this effort and call on Rep. Tim Miller, Sen. Andrew Lang and local civic and business leaders to support H.F. 1500 and our local immigrant workforce.







—Ellen Moore

Montevideo

Unbelievable -no, just credible

Do you know any politicians that really seem to amaze you? You see the good they do and the influence they can exert on issues and situations that need real influence. I’ve known a few and I’d like to tell you how and why I feel they not only know what they are doing, but how to influence others to do their best also!

Tim Miller has been our representative for 17A (MN) for 4+ years. He gets ideas, uses his influences to get very difficult issues (our upcoming veterans home) on the docket and the money - influence to get the job done. He works with all who will meet and work.

Andrew Lang is our senator for District 17 (MN) for 2+ years. He’s willing to go out of his way to listen and speak up for rural Minnesota when it’s not only difficult, but sometimes seems impossible to get any support in out-state Minnesota. He’s fielded lots of questions and has defended us in so many issues and I’d be remiss to try to name them here.

Thanks to 38 counties in western Minnesota Collin Peterson’s a long-term Minnesota representative in Washington. He represents us here in our area and does a very fine job of it. He’s seasoned and tough as hickory on many committees handling many issues. Currently his status is great in the Ag Committee and is the chairman of the veterans affairs. He really has impressed us in his support for the veterans home here in the Montevideo area, but is very keenly felt toward the homes in Bemidji and Preston, Minn. These three yet-to-be-built facilities will fill niches for our out-state veterans and hive us a fell for the power of the VA to administer to our veterans here and elsewhere. Thanks to these gentleman we are making progress.

—Dave Swenson

Montevideo