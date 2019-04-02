Erwin R. Rud

Fosston, Minnesota

I can say with help from Mark Twain, if you were an idiot and if you were a Trump Republican, but I repeat myself. The Republicans used to stand for the Constitution and law and order, for balanced budgets, for American Interests, and had fought for Democracy. Now they are just the GOP, the Government Opposition Party. They have lost their souls to stupidity.

A national farce has now replaced our national government. First was the firing of a Republican FBI Director who twice publicly investigated Hilary Clinton for lose emails but kept quiet an investigation of a Republican who was colluding with Russia to corrupt our national elections. Then a Republican Special Counsel “investigates” this Republican now illegitimately sitting in the White House. Without subpoenaing his IRS tax records or directly questioning that Republican, a summary report was sent to a Republican Attorney General for editing instead of directly to the House to prepare Articles of Impeachment. All of this calculated, like some enemy of our country, to discredit our democratic government. In the meanwhile, we start to lose hard-won health care.

A lot of local idiots have now started yelling about “socialism”. This simple-minded attack seems to be just against government controlling free market capitalism. You know, the kind of government “socialism” that should protect all of us from stuff like farm tile-drainage system water, spiked with spring melt fertilizer, pumped directly into ditches and rivers to become “treated” drinking water downstream. Is Democratically elected government “socialism” trying to protect the health and well-being of all of us against the power of rampant corporate abuse?

Another sinful distraction used by GOP idiots is “protecting babies”. When will they know God’s light that salvation is not obtained by convincing a 13-year-old that she wasn’t raped and needs to give birth to a child? And then to just be abandoned by the GOP? And what joy is there for anyone in forcing a person to give birth that kills both mother and child? If God provides salvation for the souls of old and wicked idiots, why would God not provide salvation to those youngest souls, born or not? How many idiots have to die before resentment turns against the GOP for destroying democratically elected, free government?

The choice is simple: Are you for God and country, or for the GOP?

Why would you ever vote for any Republican ever again?