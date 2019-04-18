Cheers to all community volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Month

There are volunteers all around us in the great community of Crookston from the very young to the very old. People pitch in to help one another in times of need, to help keep our town looking nice, to help at events, to help students in our schools, and even to help make sure families are fed.

We’re lucky to be home to the Crookston Lions Club and most successful Leo Club in the world, the Kiwanis Club whose Terrific Kids program and Builders Club for students have reached for the stars, and the Rotary Club who continues to give back to the community via monthly service projects and monthly scholarships for both Crookston High School and University of Minnesota Crookston students.

We’re lucky to have our local churches that encourage their young parishioners to help fill food boxes for North Country Food Bank, to donate their time serving and visiting senior citizens at area nursing homes, and who help at fundraising benefits for people in need.

We’re lucky to have Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. who often spotlight their Foster Grandparent participants that assist teachers and students who need that extra patience and connection in the classroom, whose Caring Companion program helps older people receive the extra help they need to remain independently in their own homes without premature nursing home placement, whose Head Start volunteers share skills in preschool classrooms, and whose very own employees donate their time at various community functions.

We’re lucky to have student-athletes whose coaches encourage them to help assist younger players with their sports skills, who help at special events like delivering food boxes over the Christmas holiday, and who help with setup or cleanup at certain banquets and functions.

And we’re lucky to have those people that volunteer to sit on important boards and committees, who volunteer their time at large events such as Ox Cart Days, Ice Buster Daze and the Easter Egg Scramble, who are glad to help fundraise for different causes, who help clean up our parks and neighborhoods, and whose passion cannot be matched when it comes to giving back to their community.

Cheers to all of you who volunteer. Thank you.

Jess Bengtson

Assistant Editor



Jeers to those who use mood-altering chemicals and endanger others by getting behind the wheel

Breaking a law regarding drug use is one thing. People commit these crimes, pay the price for it, but at the end of the day, they really only hurt themselves. When the person committing such a crime puts innocents around them in trouble, this wrongdoing graduates from a crime to an immoral act.

Recently, a Crookston woman was sentenced to 13 months in a Minnesota correctional facility for a fifth-degree drug possession. This person, along with a passenger, were driving around Crookston when a police officer noticed neither were wearing their seat belts. The officer pulled over the car, discovered the drugs, determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and placed the person under arrest.

As long as drugs exist in the world, there will be people using them. It is not too much to ask that these individuals take part in these activities on their own time in their own safe setting. Whether or not the usage of drugs is an immoral act differs from person to person. But when someone uses mood-altering chemicals and operates a vehicle, they risk safety of others, an act that will always be considered immoral and unacceptable.

Nolan Beilstein

Sports Editor