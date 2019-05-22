With a few respectful days ahead for those whom we owe Liberty, to become nearly anything we dream to become...

There is a little confusion out there – for nearly everyone – regarding these different days of military service. The following are those distinctions:

• Armed Forces Day: The third Saturday in May honoring those are serving.

• Memorial Day: The last Monday of May remembers those who died while serving.

• Veterans Day: The eleventh day of November for those who have served.

Of course, being respectful to military personnel (and their loved ones) of any circumstance or era is always the right thing to do. May God continue to bless our Union.

Margee Keller

Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain

Crookston



