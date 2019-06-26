In the last few years, major construction projects in our area have started or continued. In Crookston, Riverview Health has started a new hospital, Epitome Energy is looking at (and hopefully coming to) here. Altru in Grand Forks is building a $500 million hospital. A new ethanol plant is being built in Grand Forks and a fertilizer plant is in the works. Digi-Key expansion in Thief River Falls is a huge project.

I have heard people say that Crookston is a bedroom community. What is wrong with being a bedroom community? But, it is hard to be a bedroom community with no place to build bedrooms. Why has Crookston not done more to look at residential growth to market to the people that could work in all the new facilities going up? The few lots in the middle of the field by Drafts are not desirable with anyone who has any building sense.

With the help of some friends, we have discussed and continue to discuss the softball complex area as a future residential neighborhood. (See drawing.) It is great that private developers want Crookston to grow but it is my belief that the city needs to be in the conversation as far as development and USDA grant money.

We have figured out that current complex is about 15 acres, the city could easily put 40 lots at .30 acre per lot. The new softball complex could be built north of the Crookston Sports Center (see previous articles) and could be built to meet the specifications to host regional and state tournaments, something we cannot do now because out current fields are too small with no room to expand.

How awesome would it be to have an outdoor pool area were Diamond 1 is currently, next to the splash park and next to a playground? So the city gets 40 new housing lots, a new 4-6 diamond complex and a location for a future outdoor pool, is this something we should look into.

This letter is not meant to criticize or bash are officials. I still want to ask the question “Are we missing the boat?”