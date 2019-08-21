Small towns, or maybe life in a small town, can surprise you sometimes.

Granted, the bar "Cheers" in the classic NBC sitcom from back in the day called Boston its home, but the self-contained, encapsulated bar in that enormous city was a small-town in itself, and in the Cheers' theme song that you're probably humming to yourself right now - if you're old enough, of course - was the chorus, "Sometimes you want to go, where everybody knows your name."

The chorus went on, with "And they're always glad you came. You want to be where you can see, the people are all the same. You want to be where everyone knows your name."

Small towns and knowing everyone's name...that's pretty much what it’s all about. That's the small-town charm, isn't it? It’s like “Minnesota Nice,” only on a smaller scale. You see people on the street or in the grocery store aisle and you know who they are or at least recognize their faces, so you're the first - or maybe the person you're crossing paths with beats you to it - to offer a cheerful greeting.

Even while interviewing some Times sports editor candidates over the phone last week, our departing sports editor, Nolan, found himself telling promising applicants about his experience coming to Crookston as a complete stranger via Texas and then the University of Wisconsin in Madison. "Everyone's just so nice to you right away," he said to one big-city East Coast applicant who wondered what life in Crookston would be like for a newbie that was facing a potential fish-out-of-water scenario. It didn't take long at all, Nolan went on, "And I knew pretty much everyone" in Crookston.

But it's all a myth. Or maybe a partial myth. It’s at least an exaggeration.

Even in a town with a population that doesn't quite reach 8,000 people, you can get lulled into thinking you know pretty much everyone, and that pretty much everyone knows you. If you have a job, like, say you’re a reporter at the local newspaper, that has you attending this meeting or that event or certain other activities, you find that you do indeed meet and see a lot of people. But over time you start to realize that, more often than not, you’re seeing and sharing space with a lot of the same people.

It becomes the norm. A routine. The doldrums, even.

Until your small town's annual summer festival rolls around. It's essentially an entire week in duration, and its schedule boasts something like 90 events. You'd be at several of the activities and goings-on even if you didn't need to cover the festival as part of your newspaper work, but you know you're going to be out and about in a major way, camera in hand.

And that's when you realize that your small town can still raise your eyebrows, can still make you do a double-take. You find that your longtime small-town home can extend a helping hand and pull you up and out of your rut. It can help shake you from your routine – your slumber, even – which maybe was becoming a bit tiresome and mundane.

I don't know how many hundreds or maybe even thousands of people and faces I came across during this year's Ox Cart Days Festival. The eyes and brain working in tandem are capable of amazing feats when it comes to processing a lot of information, or, more specifically, a lot of random faces captured with just a glimpse. You immediately are able to place this face with that name, and that name with that face.

But that doesn’t change the fact – which amounted to a pleasant surprise, a revelation, even – that I maybe knew 25% of the people my eyes came across during Ox Cart Days. As I scanned big crowds of people and took photos and did my best to scribble various names in my little notebook, I felt like I was being re-introduced to my town. (Yes, I know a lot of people attend Ox Cart Days from out of town, but you get my drift.)

Our school district may be struggling with declining enrollment, but an image from last week that stays with me is all of the kids, all of the young families. And, as a parent to kids now out of high school, I didn’t know many of them. But that didn’t get me down, it just gave me hope that, even though we’re so quick to criticize the town we call home, our town is going to be alright. Maybe even better than alright.