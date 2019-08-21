Thank you for a wonderful Ox Cart Days week!

There are so many people to thank for the success of the 30th Anniversary of the Crookston Ox Cart Days. Thank you to the 114 sponsors, they keep this festival fresh and exciting helping pay for the entertainment and allowing us to keep this at an affordable $5 price. Thank you to the 55 local businesses that participated in the first Customer Appreciation Week promotion, it was fun and rewarding to see everyone working together on a citywide promotion. Thank you to the businesses, clubs, churches and organizations running events and also selling buttons for us. Thank you to Scott Riopelle, Paul Biermaier and Tim Froeber for making everything run safely, efficiently and smoothly as weather posed interesting twists.

A huge thank you to the Ox Cart Days Committee for their work with the year round planning of this event! I am thankful for your time, talent, ideas and support as we turned things around in a big, BIG way. I signed on to the committee for a year, ended up staying for three and have loved watching this festival grow and change based on the commitment and dedication of this group of volunteers. I convinced my dear friend Jess Bengtson to sign on as my vice-chair in the first year and she has been along side me the entire time. Jess will be taking over this year and I am confident that she will do an amazing job with an amazing committee.

The biggest thank you of all goes to Crookston and our out of town supporters who believed in us and our vision and turned out in record numbers to our events. Your support, encouragement and thank you's mean more than you know. It will be important to continue this and support Jess and her committee as they work to keep this going for many years.

Our restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and retail businesses thriving has always been our number one goal and Crookston was absolutely hopping this weekend.

I have been honored to have been asked to serve as the Chair of this beloved festival and am thankful for the renewed energy and belief in the Ox Cart Days and in Crookston.

Nell DeBoer

Crookston