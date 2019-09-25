This year’s theme for Celebrate the Young Child events is MUSIC. At an early age, music can enrich their language, literacy, social development, cognition, attention span, mathematical, motor and self-regulation skills. Whether you sing lullabies to your little one, play them classical music or crank up your own favorite tunes, research shows that introducing children to music has long-term developmental benefits. A few of these benefits include: fostering creativity, self-expression, and self-esteem, helping the brain develop the areas that are used in language, teaching problem solving skills, and promotes parent-child bonding through rocking, swaying, singing, and dancing. Our committee is excited to engage families on this topic throughout the year and hopefully families will discover the joy music can bring to their lives!

Over 150 children and their families attended the event on September 19st and were lucky enough to have the weather cooperate. Wildwood Park is located on Myrtle Street in the Woods Addition and a hidden gem in our community.

