There comes a time in our lives where, extra help is needed. As we age, our children are wondering what to do with their parents or family. One option that many are choosing are Assisted Living centers, which now have appeared in many communities in our areas. But, how does one choose a great caring facility to meet the needs of our loved ones? Assisted Living centers allow elderly to maintain independence and still have assistance when needed.

When looking at centers, families should visit a few different centers to choose what fits best for their loved one. The following is a checklist to help make some of those decisions to help choose the right fit for your loved one and family.

Ranking each center from 1-9 helps you keep a tally on which needs and comforts are offered in choosing the right place for your loved one’s needs. 1 being poor and 9 being great on the score- higher the score the better.



• MEALS & FOOD: Do they have good food, is it prepared properly and enjoyable at mealtimes, or are they lacking in taste, quality, poorly prepared, or poor options to choose from? Many centers offer two meal options, so there should be something nutritious and healthy for residents to enjoy. Does the center offer to bring meals to the residents rooms or only served in dining area? Some elderly with handicaps may prefer to dine in their rooms. Always check the kitchen area out and visit with the cooks. Look over menus, observe meals being served and visit with residents. Always great to get their opinions.

• DIGNITY & RESPECT: being treated with kindness and respect, maintaining personal dignity and modest, having concerns taken seriously by personnel.

• STAFF & STAFF COMPETENCE: receiving care by competent personnel; having sufficient staffing, getting help when needed. Check to see how much training staff receives on doing cares, delivering medications, cleanliness is center, living quarters, and bathrooms. Visit centers in the morning, midday and evening - are residents receiving quality care? Pay attention to interactions between staff and management, is their working relationship good or lacking with a lot of turnover? Is there enough staff to meet the needs of residents 24 hours a day or is medication being used to quiet residents, to eliminate them from assistance? How often are residents checked on throughout the day and evening?

• SAFETY & SECURITY: being safe from unnecessary harm, either intentional or unintentional.

• AUTONOMY/CHOICE: Making decision to the extent desired about daily routines, personnel risks, personal space, living arrangements, health and end of life care.

• RELATIONSHIPS: Staying connected with family and friends; have good relationships with personnel, feeling cared for. Watch residents in center, do they seem happy, sad, lonely, feel included, develop friendships, look out for each other or do they seem fearful, uncomfortable?

• EMOTIONAL & SPIRITUAL WELL-BEING: One’s emotional and spiritual needs are met; not being anxious or depressed. Clergy visit the center.

• ACTIVITIES/INCLUSION: Having enjoyable/enough things to do; remaining involved in the community to the extent desired. Check on what is offered and time of day - morning, midday and evening. Are puzzles, games, crafts, music, physical activities, outing, etc.

• PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT: Living in a supportive and comfortable environment; having adequate space, having private space to the extent desired. When a choice has been made for the best fit for your love one, meeting all their needs. Keep in mind that after a contract is signed, make sure to keep several copies of the contract for your reference.

Once a family member is moved into their room does not mean your work is done. You still need to pop in for a visit at different time and different days so you can see exactly what is being done there. If you’re not satisfied with what you witness and your loved one is unhappy, even after a sufficient amount of time to adjust to their new surroundings then maybe think about relocating to another center.

Make sure you listen carefully to your loved one and other residents. Pay attention to interactions between staff and all residents, watch for unnecessary bruising, falls or injuries, deteriorating health condition, weight loss, fearfulness, and cleanliness. These are the signs of abuse and you need to protect your love one. Every resident needs to be treated and cared for like the way they were buy their loved ones!

Boucher lives in Red Lake Falls.