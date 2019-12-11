Community members and local organizations:

I want to give a sincere “Thank You” to all of those individuals and businesses who have donated to Crookston Public School Food Services in the past. This school year, I have been contacted by a number of individuals who have chosen to give a monetary gift directed for student accounts in need of meal funds. I am in awe and greatly appreciative of the good will that I have witnessed in this community to help out our neighbors and families that carry a high financial burden.

I would like to take a minute to explain the meal funds and where the donations go. We are part of the National School Lunch Program which allows us to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals to students at low or no cost. While families can apply for free meals within the district, the federal government provides schools with guidance on which income levels should or should not receive free meals. Unfortunately, if a family does not qualify for free school meals, they must pay a full rate which is $2.70-$2.85 per lunch and $1.50-$1.65 per breakfast.

As a school district, we are happy to be a part of this government program, but we understand there are circumstances that a family does not qualify and is still in need of meal funds. If a family is even one dollar over the income guideline for the year, they go from having free meals for all students in their household to paying full cost. Another area that this guideline does not adjust for is unforeseen expenses, such as private business owners, farmers, high medical expenses, and so on. This is where the donations from our community members, local organizations, and businesses are appreciated. All of the donations received by Crookston Public School District’s Food Services Department go directly to those families who have shown efforts to pay for school meals for their students but cannot afford them at any given time. While the need in our district outweighs the funds, we make every effort to use the donated funds as best as possible to benefit our families, students, and schools.

Our gratitude cannot be expressed in a simple letter, but please know that myself, our department, and especially the families are so appreciative of your generosity.

If there are any questions about these donations or if you would like to know more on how to give, please contact me at annaogaard@isd593.org or 218-281-5313 x 7.

Happy Holidays!

Anna Ogaard-Brekken

Food Services Director, Crookston Public School District