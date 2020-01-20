Crookston City Council members last week said they wanted to hear from Crookston residents leading up to their scheduled vote on Jan. 27 on whether or not to end City garbage and recycling collection and instead contract with a private company, Countrywide Sanitation.

We’re not sure how many constituents bothered to contact their council members, but if the sample of people who weighed in via social media posts when the Times posted the latest story on the subject last week is any reflection of opinions in the larger community, it would seem most people would like to see this change occur.

Of course, that’s taking into account some projection.

After all, if you go by what a couple council members said last week, it seems like younger Crookston residents want a new, privatized garbage and recycling collection system more than older Crookston residents do. And what demographic is more apt to involve itself in a conversation on social media? That’s right, the younger crew.

It looked last week as if a grand total of one social media poster was dead-set against making the change. He simply typed “NO” in response to the Times’ question. But other than that, the opposition brought to the Times’ attention has been minimal. One Crookston businessperson came into the Times to point out that Countrywide Sanitation likely won’t buy any fuel or spend any other money in Crookston. He had many other concerns as well, but his biggest beef was bringing in a company with no direct ties to Crookston to perform such an important duty.

You’re paying $5 a month via your water/utility bill whether you use the City garbage collection or not. Many do not; they simply haul their garbage free of charge to the Polk County Transfer Station here because it’s not a big hassle for them to do so and they apparently despise the City’s yellow bags and reject the notion that they have to pay extra to buy them. But, still, given how tight a lot of people can be with their money, it’s been surprising to see so many people indicate they’d gladly pay a little more each month than they do now for a better service with better equipment, in the form of roll-carts for garbage and recyclables and a truck with a robotic arm.

If this is going to happen, now’s the Time. The City and Public Works Director Pat Kelly have kind of been trending toward this moment, with only one staff member remaining with official sanitation duties because of a retirement. (He won’t lose his job if the change is made, by the way.) If they don’t make the change, council members are going to have to decide if they’re OK with an annual deficit of around $50,000, or if they need to raise the current rate significantly.

The presence of the transfer station continues to be the wildcard. If it didn’t exist in Crookston, it would be a more cut-and-dried decision for the City to either get out of the garbage and recycling collection business, or stay in and make some improvements. But with the transfer station here, there is always going to be limited participation in a service that costs money. If Countrywide Sanitation is OK with that reality, they might even be more motivated to provide excellent products and services as they try to convince more Crookston residents to sign on with them.

It’s time to make this move.