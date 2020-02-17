You know, you don’t have to like or admire Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who in a relatively short amount of time has become the face of climate change and the face of the anger and frustration the younger generation is feeling over the condition of the planet that is being left to them by their elders.

You can dislike her. You can even despise her. You can think she’s an attention-monger. You can think all the bad things you want to about Thunberg, whether the negativity stems from your disbelief in the urgency of the challenge our changing climate is posing, or is simply rooted in your personal dislike of her as a person.

But, please, could you possibly manage to stomach the site of a mural depicting Thunberg on the side of a building in commemoration of her visit to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation last fall without threatening to boycott the business that’s inside the wall (a bakery), or threatening to vandalize the mural and/or the business?

It’s just more of the boycott and cancel culture that envelopes us these days. People on both sides of the political aisle are guilty of it, and it’s certainly everyone’s right to not patronize a business for whatever reason people deem worthy of not spending their money there. But you’re going to vandalize a mural of a teenage girl? Really?

A photo was taken of Thunberg standing on the prairie during her visit to Standing Rock. An artist was going to turn it into a seven-foot mural on the brick exterior wall of the bakery in Bismarck, a project that would be funded entirely by donations. But that plan has been scrapped in the wake of all the talk by critics of not only boycotting the bakery, but threatening to resort to vandalism.

A person in Fargo read a story about the uproar in Bismarck, and he has since received permission from a business owner in Fargo, a tap room, to put the mural in an alley where other artwork is on display.

Thunberg is an iconic figure who compels an emotional response from people on both sides. She was Time Magazine’s youngest Person of the Year ever. And it’s not just any photo; the one taken of her at Standing Rock was sent to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Let’s not forget the mural is by most mural standards small. At first blush, when a Crookston resident comes across the story and envisions a mural of Thunberg, you think of the tile mural Gary Stegman created on the side of the building on Second Street in downtown Crookston, or the gigantic mural of the culturally-hued rainbow over Crookston that’s painted on the back exterior wall of the Grand Theatre.

But the Thunberg mural is of a much, much smaller scale and scope. It depicts an iconic figure in these crazy times we live. You don’t have to love it, just don’t lash out at it.