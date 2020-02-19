It's a debate carrying varying degrees of seriousness and humor that dates back as far as humans have been on this planet: While biologically the male gender is designed to generally be larger and physically stronger than the female gender, is it possible that when you get right down to the very core of our being, females, i.e. women, are simply tougher?

After all, what's a guy’s go-to retort? When they throw the whole "I gave birth to your children" argument at us, at that point we're already grasping...talking about that time in beer league softball that we separated our shoulder and popped it back into place, or how we managed to somehow function that time one tiny dot of poison ivy on our index finger not only exploded up our arms, but spread to both of our ankles, too.

It's weak, all of it. These beautiful, strong and loving creatures give birth to babies. Sure, their bodies were biologically designed to do so, but it's almost like there was a bigger plan that etched in stone the male role during these momentous occasions: Offering ice chips, a cool cloth for the forehead, and tips on productive breathing.

It doesn't stop at childbirth, either. Could the argument be made that a woman's innate nature that makes her fiercely protective of her offspring also equips her with incredible abilities to care for and nurture them is something men simply cannot match?

While that contention is certainly up for debate, there is no arguing the fact that women, especially when there are kids and/or husbands in the picture, are tougher when it comes to enduring illness. That ability is enhanced to almost superhero level if their spouse or any of their kids are sick at the same time they are.

It all played out like a science experiment in our house last week...

You know how it is when you feel the first hints of a cold coming on. There's a scratch at the back of your throat. Maybe a stuffy nose or a little cough. Then the sense of dread overwhelms your initial denial.

Mid-week last week, my wife alerted me that she felt a cold coming on as we left for work in the morning. Fast forward to that evening and she announced that she was "officially" sick. Fast forward to the next morning...she was battling it, and then I, too, announced I felt a cold coming on as well.

What transpired in our respective minds and bodies during our ensuing days at work is a mystery for the ages, but the fact remains that when we got home from work, she cheerfully noted that she was already feeling better, while I announced that I was dying.

My joints throbbed from head to toe. I'd developed a brain-rattling cough. I was freezing one minute and sweating the next. I'd unleash sneezing fits approaching 10 in number. I was a wreck. A trembling shell of a man.

It's like the cells that compose the organism known as my wife knew something like this was going to happen, so they saw to it to nip her illness in the bud because someone weaker in her tribe would be counting on her for help.

She brought every cold remedy and pain reliever from the medicine cabinet and placed them all on the kitchen counter. Nyquil. Nyquil Severe. Mucinex. DayQuil. Advil. Motrin. I didn't see Advil Cold & Sinus, my go-to, and when I noted its absence on the counter she went to the store to get some. She also purchased a lifetime supply of cough drops, boxes of Kleenex, and the ingredients to make homemade chicken and dumpling soup for me. At some point during all of this she consulted with some friends and colleagues - all women and moms - who told her to buy me an elderberry supplement. She also bought a handful of products designed to sanitize and disinfect every kind of surface in the house, and went a little nutso on that particular front while her soup was simmering a couple hours later.

She made me tea with honey. Then she went online searching for a tea better suited to tackle a horrendous cough, and soon I was sipping some sort of tea with thyme in it. She put me in a hot bath. When I was still hacking, she cranked the shower and had me stand in it until it was so steamy you couldn’t see across the bathroom. She propped up the pillows on our bed so I would sleep more upright, then let me have the bed to myself.

Clearly, I wasn’t inflicted with a run-of-the-mill cold; it was more than that. But the thing is, I could have responded – whether at the cellular level or simply with will and determination – to rise above my own pending malady upon hearing my wife was sick, so I could help and support her. But I was incapable of such a response.

But my wife, realizing I was following her lead and falling ill as well, blocked out and basically shut down her illness, and I benefited as a result.

Is that love? Or gender superiority? I’ll conclude with immense gratitude that it’s a combination of the two.