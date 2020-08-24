Dear Crookston Students and Volunteers for the The Cove-

Students...

We miss you! And we are looking forward to seeing you again, hopefully in the somewhat near future.

Hopefully each of you have had a chance to enjoy the summer months, spend quality time with family and most importantly, stay healthy and safe.

The Cove closed its doors with the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic in order to protect our students and volunteers. We have said since that point The Cove would open again when the Crookston School District opens. It seems that time may be coming this fall. At this time we do not know what protocols or schedules will be put in place by the school district. When we do know this information, the Crookston Youth Foundation Board will consider options based on the guidance and best practices that are implemented by Crookston Schools.

We would like nothing better than to open the doors at The Cove and invite everyone back as soon as possible, but it will take time and communication to make sure we do it right.

In the meantime, we think about the change over in leadership that has happened on our Youth Board through graduation. All of our founding Youth Board members have now moved on due to graduation and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors. We have some new Youth Board Members in place, but we will definitely be looking for additional students to join us and take The Cove, n.Vision Career Mentorship & Development and The Crookston Youth Foundation to new and exciting heights going forward. If you are a student that lives in the Crookston School District (regardless of which school you attend) and are interested in serving in a leadership role, please let us know. Our Youth Board does important work, but they also have a lot of fun.

Volunteers...

To our volunteers, we could not function without you! Saying that, we completely understand those that may not be comfortable supervising even with safety measures in place. Please know that your contributions in the past are so appreciated. The Cove has been like a family, with many of our volunteers becoming trusted mentors that look out for “our kids” and go above and beyond to support the students. If you know of others that would be interested in serving as volunteers, please encourage them to contact a board member.

Look for information in the coming weeks about news at The Cove and enjoy the rest of this beautiful late summer weather.

Nikk Caputo on behalf of the Crookston Youth Foundation Board