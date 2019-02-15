East Grand Forks sweeps the season series against Crookston.

CROOKSTON - East Grand Forks was not content with running out the clock with a 20-point lead. Four minutes later, when the Green Wave led Crookston by 31 and four minutes still remained, EGF pressed on. Once they achieved 100 points to the Pirates’ 66, they decided to shoot one more three with 1:17 to play and went on to win 103-69.



In the two teams’ first meeting this year, EGF (17-4, 9-3 Section 8AA) topped 100 in a 101-84 victory over Crookston (8-13, 5-9 Section 8AA).



“We couldn’t guard anyone, and their kids were hitting threes,” Pirates Head Coach Greg Garmen said. “That’s how it goes with East Side. They like to run and gun, and we’re not a good run and gun type team, and it showed up tonight again.”



Eleven different Green Wave players scored and five reached double digits: Sam Votava (So. G) - 22, Tyler Aamodt (Jr. F) - 14, Jacob Anderson (Sr. F) - 12, Julian Benson (Jr. G) - 12, Tanner Campos (Fr. G) - 12, Colton Dauksavage (Jr. F) - 9, Bryson Stastny (Sr. F) - 9, Jeremiah Haavig (So. C) - 4, Nathan Willett (Jr. G) - 4, Josiah Gerhls (Jr. G) - 3, Tyson Mahar (So. G) - 2.



Crookston saw eight of their own record points. Nick Garmen (Sr. F) topped the team at 20, Caden Osborn (Jr. C) reached 16, Jaden Lubarski (Sr. F) scored 13, Jack Garmen (Fr. F) made three treys en route to nine, Walker Winjum (Jr. G) added five, Brooks Butt (Fr. F) scored his first three varsity points, Carter Bruggeman (So. F) made two shots from the charity stripe and Brady Butt (Jr. F) hit a free throw.



To start the game, nothing went Crookston’s way. Every shot they put up hit rim, and the Green Wave scored as they pleased. Less than seven minutes into the game, EGF already led 24-6. Campos scored the first seven points, Dauksavage added eight in the initial run and Benson contributed four.



Crookston finally ended the surge with free throws by Bruggeman and five points from Nick Garmen. The senior hit a three, and stole the ensuing inbound pass which he put in for two more all in six seconds.



After missing a number of three-point attempts, the Pirates made an adjustment and began to attack the rim. Winjum scored a bucket, and Lubarski drove for a three-point play which cut the deficit to 24-18 with 9:26 to go in the half.



“East Side just takes their chances and gambles, so things are open,” Greg Garmen said. “It’s just a matter of if we can get by the first wave and get to the second wave, attack the rim and get Caden involved.”



Eight of Crookston’s next 12 points came from free throws to counter the Green Wave’s 15 and trailed 39-30 at halftime.



Aamodt welcomed the Pirates to the second half with a trey and extended the lead to 12. Osborn and Lubarski worked to make it a 10-point game, but four straight from Votava allowed EGF to keep adding. East Grand Forks turned the stretch into a 10-0 run capped off with a bucket from Benson.



Jack Garmen provided the highest moments for the Pirates in the second half. The freshman drilled his first three-pointer with 14:52 to go in the game and went on to make two more in the next 90 seconds to bring Crookston within 17 down 60-43.



Winjum sunk a three, EGF led 66-50 and it only grew for the remaining 11:21. In the final 11-plus minutes of the game, the Green Wave put up nearly as many points, 37, as they did in the entire first half, 39.



East Grand Forks totaled five more three-pointers the rest of the way, and three came from Anderson, who shot four on the night. His first in the home stretch increased the advantage to 83-58. But the Green Wave did not play like a conventional high school team ahead by 25 with six minutes to go. It did not make it easier for Crookston that Osborn fouled out of the game at 9:03.



“[Caden] could’ve had more in there,” Greg Garmen said. “He got a little gun-shy and was passing too much and they kept picking him up. Their whole game is predicated on pressure, get turnovers, get layups and they shoot a high percentage.”



East Side's offensive scheme acted as it had the entire game despite a substantial: move quick, try to score in transition and never pass up a chance to shoot a three.



Stastny’s three awarded EGF their 91st point, and Anderson completed his impressive night knocking down his fourth trey for a 94-64 lead with 3:54 to go. Stastny scored the 100th point which brought the Green Wave faithful to a standing applause. Gerhls’ three-pointer for number 103 with the clock showing 1:17 to play received an equal amount of cheering.



“Late in the game, [EGF] got a lot in transition,” Garmen said. “We weren’t sharp on getting back. Earlier on, when they were running five out, drive and dish is all they do. They don’t run a set pattern. They just drive and kick it. Kids were catching and shooting and our kids were helping too much and getting off guys.”



Brooks Butt gave the Pirate contingent something to cheer about when the freshman delivered a three-point play for his first career varsity points. Seconds later, the buzzer sounded, and East Grand Forks celebrated a 103-69 win.



Crookston now hits the road on Monday, February 18 for a matchup with Barnesville. In their first meeting this season, the Trojans overcame a 16-point deficit and beat Crookston 66-63 in overtime. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.