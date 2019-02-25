The Golden Eagles fall to 10-18 on the season and finish conference play at 5-18.

ST. CLOUD—It was the final game of the 2019 regular season for the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team as they did battle with the Huskies of St. Cloud State University.

The Huskies won the first matchup 68-58 in Crookston on Jan. 5.

The Huskies would use a second half surge to pull away late for a nine point victory, 77-68.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles fall to 10-18 on the season and finish conference play at 5-18. The Huskies improve to 17-9 overall and 14-8 in NSIC play.

The Golden Eagles would get off to a quick start on two straight Isieoma Odor (R-Sr., F, Bloomington, Minn.) for a 4-0 lead.

Playing on their senior day, SCSU would take no time to answer, going on a 12-0 run to take a 12-4 lead to force a Mike Roysland timeout.

Whatever Roysland said in that timeout seemed to work as the Golden Eagles answered back with an 11-0 run of their own, highlighted by a Kylie Post (Fr., G, Corcoran, Minn.) three point shot. That would be the first of two three point makes for Post, who hit a three at the first quarter buzzer to give the Golden Eagles an 18-15 lead heading into quarter two.

The second quarter would start with both teams trading baskets as Mackenzie Uter started the Huskies out with a bucket, but Odor would answer back with a fadeaway basket for a 20-17 Golden Eagle lead.

The Golden Eagles would eventually take a 24-18 lead on Odor’s third three of the season.

This game would quickly turn into a game of runs as the Huskies came back with an 11-0 run to take a 29-24 lead.

The three point barrage would start for the Golden Eagles, who would make three in the final three minutes of the first half, including the first of the season for Bren Fox (Fr., C, Norwood Young America, Minn.) and two corner threes from Paige Weakley (Jr., G/F, Kearney, Mo.).

The Golden Eagles would head into the first half break with a two point lead at 37-35.

The Golden Eagles found scoring from up and down their roster in the first stanza, including Odor who had 11 points on 5-8 shooting. Fox and Post, who each had a large cheering section added nine and seven points, respectively. Weakley added six as well, both on three point makes.

The Huskies were led by Tori Wortz who scored eight first half points.

As a team, the Golden Eagles turned the ball over just five times and shot 53.8 percent from the field and shot an impressive 60 percent from beyond the arc.

The Huskies shot just 41.2 percent from the field and just 3-13 from the three point line, good for 41.2 percent.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Huskies would shoot the ball very well, starting out the half shooting a blazing 7-10 from the field, good for 70 percent.

Midway through the third quarter, the Huskies would take their biggest lead of the game at 10, before a pair of Odor free throws cut the lead to eight.

The Huskies would regain their 10 point lead going into the fourth quarter, 59-49.

In the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles would try and chip away at the lead the Huskies built in the third and eventually cut the lead to just five with under four minutes to go after a Post layup.

The Huskies would pull away late with free throws, including Mallie Doucette who went 6-6 down the stretch to help the Huskies win the regular season finale 77-68.

The Golden Eagles had three players finish in double-figures, including Odor who finished with 23, Fox with 13 and Post with 15. Fox also pulled down nine rebounds on the night.

As a team, UMC shot 48 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from behind the arc. Minnesota Crookston pulled down 28 rebounds and turned the ball over just 10 times.

With the regular season over, the Golden Eagles will turn the page to the first round of NSIC play. UMC will travel to Sioux Falls to take on the University of Sioux Falls Cougars. Start time is 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27.