The Thunder Hawks boys basketball team dropped a trio of games this past week.

Last Friday, the boys traveled to Grove City to play the ACGC Falcons. The Falcons narrowly defeated Monte by a score of 78-73.

Monte played well throughout the game and trailed ACGC by only one point at the half, 32-31.

The Falcons held off Monte in the second half as both teams traded baskets. Monte was led by Christian Riley, who scored 25 points. Other Thunder Hawks reaching double figures were Bradyn Schultz with 14, Sam Olson with 12, and Jackson Snell with 11.

