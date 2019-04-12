The Thunder Hawks boys tennis team opened their season with a pair of matches.

The Thunder Hawks boys tennis team opened their season with a pair of matches. Due to the weather, the Hawks had to wait until the snow melted off the high school courts in order to practice, which didn’t happen until last week.

Last Thursday, Monte traveled to Worthington for a match. Worthington beat the Hawks 7-1 in cold, rain and sleet conditions.

Monte’s No. 1 single, Owen Strunc was out with an injury, which moved everyone up one place in the line-up.

Head coach Scott Soden was proud of his team. He said: “Lucas Hoium did a great job winning two games in his match against Blaine Doeden, who competed at the state level last year.

“John VanRavenswaay played in his first varsity match at second singles, and our second doubles team of Tyler McKee and Bergen Pederson won their first set in a tiebreaker. They were in a close second set (3-4) when the rain set in, and Worthington conceded the match.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!