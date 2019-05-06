Crookston totaled seven team points.

One day after a dual against Pine City, the Crookston Pirates competed in the Pine City Invitational and took eighth out of eight teams. Mason LaPlante (Sr.) and Robert Janorschke (Sr.) teamed up in second doubles and took third while Nick Garmen (Sr.) finished in fourth for first singles. The remaining Pirate individuals or doubles teams finished either seventh or eighth.

With two wins in second doubles, Robert Janorschke improved his team-best individual record to 5-8. LaPlante picked up his first two wins of the season en route to the bronze.

Mounds Park Academy went on to win the event.

Crookston next plays on Tuesday, May 7 in Moorhead. Matches start at 4:30 p.m.

Results

First Singles - Nick Garmen (Sr.), 4th Place

W 6-3, 6-4

L 6-2, 6-0

L 6-3, 7-5

Second Singles - Jack Garmen (Fr.), 8th Place

L 6-3, 6-3

L 7-6, 6-3

L 6-4, 6-3

Third Singles - Dilon Owens (Sr.), 8th Place

L 6-2, 6-2

L 6-4, 6-2

L 7-5, 6-2

Fourth Singles - Mason Owens (Fr.), 8th Place

L 7-5, 6-3

L 6-4, 6-4

L 6-4, 6-2

First Doubles - Blake Fee (Sr.)/Tanner Janorschke (Sr.), 8th Place

L 6-3, 6-2

L 7-6, 6-2

L 6-3, 6-4

Second Doubles - Mason LaPlante (Sr.)/Robert Janorschke (Sr.), 3rd Place

W 6-4, 7-5

L 6-3, 6-1

W 4-6, 6-4, 10-3

Third Doubles - Chris Kazmierczak (Sr.)/Logan Johnson (Sr.), 7th Place

L 7-5, 6-3

L 2-6, 6-4, 10-4

W 6-4, 6-4

