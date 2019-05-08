The girls totaled 698.5 points while the boys combined for 447.

The Pirate girls hoped to repeat as Section 8A True Team Champs in Roseau but came up short by 17.5 points to West Marshall Fusion and placed second as a team.

In this unique competition not a part of the MSHSL and designed to reward teams for depth, placings are worth more than a regular meet. For girls, a first place finish in an individual meet is worth as much as 26 points, and the boys earn 24. Girls relays get 39 points for winning, and the boys get 36.

The Pirate girls were led by Emma Borowicz (So.) who earned a gold in the 300m Hurdles and two silvers in pole vault and the 200m. Borowicz notched 76 points by herself.

Other first place finishes came from Breanna Kressin (So.) (100m Hurdles), Katherine Geist (Jr.) (1600m, 3200m) and the 1600m relay.

Crookston girls also combined for nine season-best performance.

The 400m relay headlined the boys side placing first. On the individual side, Noah Kiel (So.) tallied two silvers in the 100m and 200m.

As a team, the Pirates took fifth at 447. Roseau went on to win the title with 646 points.

Six different Pirates delivered their season-best performances as did the 3200m relay team. Karsten Isaacson (So.) did so in both of his events: high jump and the 3200m.

“We had some PRs today,” Pirates Head Coach Wayne Folkers said. “Looking across the board, the kids are still getting better and performing well.”

The next meet will take place on Friday, May 10 in Warren at 4 p.m.

** Denotes season-best performance.



Girls - 2nd Place, 698.5 pts



Individuals

Emma Borowicz (So.)

300m Hurdles - 1st Place, 48.40**

200m - 2nd Place, 27.38**

Pole Vault - 2nd Place, 7-09



Breanna Kressin (Fr.)

100m Hurdles - 1st Place, 16.74

300m Hurdles - 2nd Place, 49.66

100m - 6th Place, 13.69



Katherine Geist (Jr.)

1600m - 1st Place, 5:22.45

3200m - 1st Place, 11:28.21



Hayden Winjum (Fr.)

800m - 3rd Place, 2:35.21

Long Jump - 4th Place, 15-04**

Triple Jump - 2nd Place, 33-01



Jada Dillabough (Sr.)

Shot Put - 3rd Place, 34-09**

Discus - 3rd Place, 91-09**



Thea Oman (Sr.)

800m - 4th Place, 2:35.39**



Abby Borowicz (8th Grade)

1600m - 4th Place, 5:54.83**



Kailee Magsam (8th Grade)

400m - 5th Place, 1:06.01



Anke Weirsma (So.)

400m - 6th Place, 1:07.07



Rachel Hefta (Sr.)

Shot Put - 6th Place, 29-11.75

High Jump - 9th Place, 4-04



Amelia Overgaard (Fr.)

3200m - 7th Place, 13.43.96**



Halle Winjum (7th Grade)

Triple Jump - 8th Place, 29-08



Emma Gunderson (7th Grade)

High Jump - 8th Place, 4-06



Libby Salentine (8th Grade)

Discus - 8th Place, 83-06



Brekken Tull (7th Grade)

100m Hurdles - 14th, 20.61**



Cassie Solheim (7th Grade)

100m - 12th Place, 14.28

200m - 13th Place, 29.99

Long Jump - 18th Place, 12-11



Relays

1600m Relay

1st Place, 4:22.45



3200m Relay

2nd Place, 10:20.70



800m Relay

4th Place, 1:59.40



400m Relay

8th Place, 57.09



Boys - 5th Place, 447 pts



Individuals

Noah Kiel (So.)

100m - 2nd Place, 11.66

200m - 2nd Place, 23.73



Sam Sanchez (Sr.)

Shot Put - 2nd Place, 45-06.50**

Discus - 10th Place, 102-10



Jaden Lubarski (Sr.)

800m - 4th Place, 2:17.17



Ty Hamre (Sr.)

Discus - 4th Place, 109-00

Shot Put - 7th Place, 39-02.50



Karsten Isaacson (So.)

High Jump - 4th Place, 5-08**

3200m - 11th Place, 11:58.45**



Tai Baig (Jr.)

Triple Jump - 7th Place, 35-11**

Pole Vault - 12th Place, 7-03



Sam Overgaard (Sr.)

400m - 8th Place, 57.37**

200m - 12th Place, 25.50



Cameron Weiland (So.)

800m - 12th, 2:23.99**



Gabe Montieth (So.)

400m - 19th Place, 1:01.88**



Shaun Nelson (Sr.)

100m - 19th, 12.89**

Long Jump - 19th Place, 15-00



Ben Brantner (Jr.)

1600m - 9th Place, 5:10.61**



Thor Harbott (8th Grade)

1600m - 19th Place, 5:33.46

3200m - 12th Place, 12:05.94



Jacob Brunelle (Jr.)

Long Jump - 12th Place, 16-06.75



Isaiah Barlow (Jr.)

Triple Jump - 16th Place, 32-05.25



Caden Osborn (Jr.)

High Jump - 16th, 5-00



Relays

400m Relay

1st Place, 47.26



3200m Relay

2nd Place, 9:13.33**



800m Relay

3rd Place, 1:40.65



1600m Relay

9th Place, 4:08.71

