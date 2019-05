The three-sport athlete squatted more weight than any female Pirate in school history.

Jenna Coauette (Fr.) set a new record for the girls in the squat. According to the board, the record was 225 pounds and Jenna squatted 245 pounds.

"I believe she deserves a huge congratulations," Pirates coach Scott Butt said. "Hopefully more girls will see the progress she is making and start to come lift with her."