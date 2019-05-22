Dani Boyle, Joslynn Leach, Bailey Cameron and Hannah Street made the list.

The Crookston Pirates saw four of their own earn All North Fore Conference honors in Dani Boyle (Jr.), Joslynn Leach (So.), Bailey Cameron (Fr.) and Hannah Street (Sr.)

Street was also recognized as a North Fore All-Conference Academic Award winner which is given to seniors with a GPA of at least 3.75.

Of the 10 All North Fore Conference recipients, Boyle’s nine hole average of 43.3 led the pack. Leach owns a 44.4, Cameron’s average ranks ninth at 50, and Street posts 50.1.

The Pirates will play in one more regular season competition, a triangular in Crookston, on Thursday, May 23. After that, they head to Warroad on Tuesday, May 28 for the Sub-Section Meet.

