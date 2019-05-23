Last Thursday, the Thunder Hawks boys and girls golf teams hosted the final WCC meet of the season at the River Crest golf course (formerly The Crossings).

Montevideo’s Seth Olson shot a fine 36 and was the medalist for the meet. Olson finished second overall in the WCC for the season behind Nate Loxtercamp of Melrose Area.

Also competing for the Thunder Hawks was Jayson Nichols, who shot a 56.

As a team, Monte won the meet, followed by Melrose Area in second, Melrose Area in third, and ACGC in fourth. Sauk Centre, Morris Area, and Benson rounded out the rest of the field.

Melrose Area won the conference season crown, followed by Minnewaska, Morris Area, BOLD, Sauk Centre, Benson, ACGC, and Montevideo.

Results for the girls meet were unavailable.

