The University of Minnesota Crookston softball program will hold a summer hitting and pitching clinic Sat., June 8 on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. The pitching camp will run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., while the hitting clinic will commence at 1 p.m., and conclude at 3 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $50 per session and $90 if attending both sessions. A group discount is available for groups of three of more participants. The pitching portion will focus on techniques and drills to work on proper spin, body positioning for efficient mechanics, and ways to increase velocity. The hitting portion will focus on mechanics that mimic the top hitters in the game, including drills and tools for improving contact, exit velocity, power, and reaching base. Pitchers should bring their own catcher (can be a parent, softball player, etc.). Their catcher will not be charged for camp admission.

For more information contact Head Coach Travis Owen at towen@umn.edu or 218-281-8435. You can register for the camp at https://softball.umcsportscamps.com/summer-hitting-and-pitching-clinic.cfm