UMN Crookston Teambackers recently held a raffle in support for Golden Eagle student-athletes and raised more than $19,000. Deb Sylvester of Crookston won the raffle's grand prize of $5,000. Other raffle winners included Randy Cook of Erskine, Lynne Mullins, Megan Bell and Jamie Cassavant, all from Crookston.

In addition to fundraising in support of University of Minnesota Crookston Athletics, UMN Crookston Teambackers also awarded the Teambacker of the Year to Jeanie Hiller. Hiller, the organization's secretary, earned the honor for her leadership and efforts to promote UMN Crookston Teambackers.

In 2018-2019, Teambackers contributed more than $60,000 to student-athlete scholarships as well as contributing $10,000 to the new men's and women's golf indoor practice facility.

The mission of Teambackers continues to promote athletics and to raise money for scholarships and special projects. It also works in conjunction with the UMN Crookston Development Office, the Athletic Department and the University of Minnesota Foundation. UMN Crookston is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Opportunities to support student-athletes continue with the summer golf tournaments. Play in the Mark Olsonawski Golf Tournament in Hallock, Minn., on Thursday, June 13, and the 29th Annual Teambacker Golf Classic on Friday, July 19 in Crookston. To learn more, visit www.goldeneaglesports.com/teambackers.

For questions about becoming a Teambacker member or to register for the golf tournaments, contact Derek Martin at 218-281-8436 or derekm@umn.edu.

Teambacker of the Year Winners

1994-95—June Shaver

1995-96—Bernie Bettin

1996-97—Ed Odland

1997-98—Tom Helgeson

1998-99—Chuck Wilder

1999-00—Jim Ingeman

2000-01—Ray Dusek

2001-02—Charles Larson

2002-03—Nancie Hoerner

2003-04—Marv Bachmeier

2004-05—Chuck Holmquist

2005-06—Kurt Brorby

2006-07—Chuck Hiller

2007-08—Brian Schumacher

2008-09—Bob Johnson

2009-10—Adam Maruska

2010-11—Dr. Kari Torkelson

2011-12—Allan "Al" Larson

2012-13—Tim Moe

2014-15—Alysa Tulibaski

2016-17—Charles Larson

2017-18—Annette Thompson

2018-19—Jeanie Hiller