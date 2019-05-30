Crookston plated two in the ninth to down the A's 6-4.

Noah Zimmerman and Bailey Schmitz broke the tie in the ninth inning with RBI hits, and the Crookston Reds outlasted the Ada A's 6-4 in a game played in Ada.

The Reds committed six errors but still found themselves in a position to win. Crookston starting pitcher Owen Ellefson received the worst of the error-influenced runs allowing three unearned in four innings of work. Aaron Butcher took over in the fifth and went the rest of the way scattering four hits and one unearned run.

Crookston's early errors resulted in a 3-1 deficit after three frames. In the fourth, Ellefson helped his own cause on an RBI double to score Dave Grabowski, and the Reds drew closer down 3-2. Ellefson later served as the tying run in the sixth when Blake Kawlewski brought him in on a single.

Grabowski gave the Reds their first lead in the eighth inning scoring on a wild pitch, but the advantage was short-lived as the A's tied the game in the bottom half courtesy of another Crookston error.

Following Zimmerman and Schmitz's run-scoring knocks to disrupt Crookston's binary code-looking box score, Butcher worked out of a first and second with no outs situation in the ninth to preserve the victory and push the Reds over .500 at 2-1.

Crookston heads back south on Thursday, May 30 for a game against the Moorhead Miners. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Tharaldson Baseball Park in Fargo.

Crookston 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 6 10 6 Ada 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 8 1