GREENSBORO, N.C. – University of Minnesota Crookston baseball player Reed Hjelle (Sr., 1B, East Grand Forks, Minn.) picked up his third all-region honor of the 2019 season as he was named 2019 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Division II All-Central Region Second Team as announced Wed., May 29. Additionally, Hjelle was named NCBWA All-Central Region First Team, and D2CCA All-Central Region First Team.

Hjelle will go down as one of the best players in Minnesota Crookston baseball history. He is a two-time All-NSIC First Team selection. Hjelle was the 2018 NSIC Player of the Year and the 2019 NSIC Preseason Player of the Year. Hjelle was the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings Central Region Player of the Year, and a 2018 ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region First Team pick. In addition, he was named 2018 NCBWA All-Central Region First Team, and D2CCA All-Central Region First Team. Hjelle went on to earn NCBWA All-America Third Team honors, and ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third Team accolades, becoming the program’s first All-American in the Division II era.

As a senior, Hjelle hit .356 with 42 runs scored, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. He led the league with 46 walks. Hjelle had an impressive .638 slugging percentage and a .530 on-base percentage. He also added 12 stolen bases. Hjelle was a part of three NSIC Tournament appearances in his four years with Minnesota Crookston.

Jordan Barth of Augustana University, J.T. Mix of Augustana University, Jordan Hart of Minnesota State University, Cam Kline of Minnesota State University, and St. Cloud State University’s Dominic Austing represented the NSIC on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region First Team. Hjelle, Teddy Peterson of Minnesota State, Nick Altermatt of Minnesota State, Ty Buck of Minnesota State, Michael Borst of Minot State University, Riley Johnson of Augustana, and Luke Chevalier of Northern State University were ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team picks from the conference.

