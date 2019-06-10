Musser continues a long-standing connection to Century College.

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball program announced the addition of Chad Musser (OF, 6-3 220, Plymouth, Minn./Century College) to a National Letter of Intent. Musser gives the Golden Eagles a diverse skill-set that will immediately help the team. He was a 2018 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Division III Second Team All-American while competing at Century College. Musser is the 14th signee for Minnesota Crookston.

He joins the previous signees for the Golden Eagles including; Brady Aberle (RHP/UT, 6-0 185, Williston, N.D./Williston H.S.), Tyrique Alston (OF, 5-11 190, Ewing, N.J./Erasmus Hall H.S.), Taylor Brayton (RHP, 6-1 195, Prentice, Wis./Iowa Central Community College), Trace Brayton (LHP/OF, 6-1 186, Prentice, Wis./Prentice H.S.), Ben Bryant (2B, 5-8 160, Fargo, N.D./Des Moines Area Community College), Aaron Cantu (RHP, Raisin City, Calif./Caruthers H.S.), Conner Fonger (OF, 5-9 172, Superior, Wis./Superior H.S.), Jake Hjelle (3B/OF, 6-2 185, East Grand Forks, Minn./East Grand Forks H.S.), Brad Morris (OF, Auckland, New Zealand/Riverland Community College), Yadiel Ortiz (IF, 5-9 190, Patillas, Puerto Rico/Riverland Community College), Jake Osowski (RHP, 5-10 175, East Grand Forks, Minn./East Grand Forks H.S.), Parker Stroh (C, 6-0 175, Grand Forks, N.D./Grand Forks Central H.S.), and T.J. Wagner (RHP, 5-8 165, Cottage Grove, Minn./Itasca Community College).

“We feel like Chad will be a difference-maker for us,” said Head Coach Steve Gust. “He comes from one of the best junior colleges in Minnesota and has helped them win a lot of games the past two seasons. He just returned from the Division III junior college World Series so he knows how to win and compete at a high level. In addition, Chad provides us a really good skill set. He is just the total package. The best thing about him is he has not reached his potential yet. We expect him to continue to develop and improve over the course of the next two years.”

Musser continues a long-standing connection to Century College. Over Gust’s five seasons as head coach at Minnesota Crookston, the Golden Eagles have had several impact players from the Wood Ducks starting with Nolan Wahlberg (2015-16). In addition, Minnesota Crookston had the recently graduated Zach Rustad (2018-19), who served as the team’s No. 1 pitcher last season. The Golden Eagles return former Wood Ducks Bryce Jorgenson (Sr., UT, Thunder Bay, Ontario), Garrett Hohn (Sr., RHP, Wausau, Wis.), and Scott Finberg (Sr., 3B, Stillwater, Minn.).

Musser will give the Golden Eagles another strong bat in the line-up. He also continues the vision for Gust to find some of the best players in the state of Minnesota. The Golden Eagles currently have 18 players from in-state slated to be on the 2020 roster. In addition, Minnesota Crookston has strong players from within the region, as 37 of the 45 players currently on the roster originate from the Midwest region.

Minnesota Crookston is looking to continue to build on their recent success heading into the 2020 season. The Golden Eagles have consistently been in the top-half of the conference, as they have reached the NSIC Tournament in three of the last four seasons. Minnesota Crookston is coming off their best season in program history with a 28-21 (20-12 NSIC) mark. The Golden Eagles set the school records for wins and conference victories. Minnesota Crookston had their first Major League Baseball draft choice in 2018 with Zach Seipel being picked by the Atlanta Braves. In addition, Reed Hjelle became the program’s first-ever NSIC Player of the Year pick in 2018. He was a two-time All-NSIC First Team pick, an All-American pick in 2018, and a two-time all-region selection.

Musser appeared in 49 games as a sophomore, hitting .302 with 33 runs scored, seven doubles, one home run and 29 RBIs. He had a .412 on-base percentage for the Wood Ducks. Musser added 17 stolen bases as a sophomore. As a freshman, he hit .399 for Century College with 44 runs scored, seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 39 RBIs. In addition, he stole 17 bases in his freshman season. Musser had a .512 on-base percentage, and a .594 slugging percentage during his freshman campaign. Musser was a Second Team ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Division III All-American as a designated hitter during his freshman season. Musser helped lead Century College to a 38-12 mark as a sophomore. The Wood Ducks made it to the 2019 NJCAA College World Series in Greeneville, Tenn. As a freshman, Musser guided Century College to a 34-12 record. As a prep, Musser competed for Wayzata H.S. During his senior season, he hit .357 with 10 runs scored, four doubles, and 12 RBIs.

He is the son of Dan and Deb Musser. Musser plans to major in software engineering. He was born Nov. 12, 1998. Musser is a left-handed hitter. His grandpa Kent Musser was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a junior in college at Gustavus Adolphus College, but he opted to stay in college and continue to compete in basketball and baseball.