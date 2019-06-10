The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has announced its 2019 Spring All-Academic Team. The student-athletes receiving this dignification have met sport-specific athletic requirements and have achieved a cumulative grade point average at or above the standards set by the General Assembly of the MCAC.

The 2019 Spring MCAC All-Academic team is comprised of student-athletes from over 25 U.S. states and more than ten countries. Over 225 individuals were named to this distinguished honor. Pioneer student-athletes named to the All-Academic honor roll are as follows:



Devante Ryans

Baseball

Augusta, GA

Thomas Scheett

Wrestling

Bismarck, ND

Kaven Blazek

Wrestling

Deerwood, MN

Payton Jackson

Wrestling

Detroit Lakes, MN

Brittney Neil

Softball

East Grand Forks, MN

Mariah Stueness

Softball

Gary, MN

Dylan Manderud

Baseball

Goodridge, MN

Hannah Dietsch

Women's Basketball

Goodridge, MN

Carly Mekash

Women's Basketball

Greenbush, MN

Ashley Moe

Women's Basketball

Grygla, MN

Ibrahim Nasir

Men's Basketball

Nashville, TN

Haley Price

Softball

Newfolden, MN

Janie Wunderlich

Women's Basketball

Perham, MN

Brenson Alteme

Men's Basketball

Port St. Lucie, FL

Vincente Spicuzza

Baseball

Port St. Lucie, TX

Jozi Halvorson

Women's Basketball

Red Lake Falls, MN

Kelsey Landman

Softball

Red Lake Falls, MN

Enoc Rodriguez

Baseball

San Antonio, TX

Jaed Rivera

Baseball

Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico

Kyle Fowler

Wrestling

Thief River Falls, MN

Bailey Greene

Women's Basketball/Softball

Thief River Falls, MN

Josephine Davis

Softball

Thief River Falls, MN

Holly Steer

Women's Basketball

Warren, MN



