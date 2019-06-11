See scores and standings here.

6:00 p.m. Games Steph's 2 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 1 Climax Custom Neon 2 American Federal 1 Side Street Bar & Grill 2 RS Grain 1 6:45 p.m. Games Climax Custom Neon 3 Steph's 0 RS Grain 3 American Federal 0 Side Street Bar & Grill 3 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 0 7:30 p.m. Games Noah Insurance 2 Bremer Bank 1 CHS Ag Services 3 One Hit Wonder 0 Crookston Eye Clinic 3 One 'N Only 0 8:15 p.m. Games Bremer Bank 2 Neon Spike 1 Christianson Honey 3 CHS Ag Services 0 Crookston Eye Clinic 3 Junk Yard Dogs 0 Standings Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points 3

Crookston Eye Clinic

8 4 225 9 Noah Insurance 8 1 194 1 Bremer Bank 7 5 229 2 CHS Ag Services 7 5 221 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 7 2 184 15 RS Grain 7 2 179 6 Neon Spike 7 2 173 13 Climax Custom Neon 6 3 180 4 Christianson Honey 5 4 178 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 4 5 163 7 One Hit Wonder 2 7 143 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 2 7 117 12 American Federal 1 8 128 8 One 'N Only 1 8 105 5 Junk Yard Dogs 0 9 99