The University of Minnesota Crookston and the Golden Eagle athletic department have hired Andy Gjerswold as Head Trap Coach. Gjerswold, a native of Crookston, has been instrumental in the trap program at Crookston High School, both as a student-athlete, and assistant coach.



“We are very excited to bring in someone of Andy’s reputation and pedigree to Minnesota Crookston,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “The sport of trap shooting is one of the fastest growing sports in Minnesota, and we think that Andy with his knowledge of the sport and Minnesota Crookston is the perfect person to capitalize on this great opportunity. We are one of only a handful of competitive college trap programs at four-year institutions in the region. We can’t wait to see what Andy is going to bring to the program, and we think he is the perfect fit for this position.”



Gjerswold helped his father Darren start the trap team at Crookston High School during his sophomore year in 2012-13. During his high school trap career, he shot a varsity average score of (19+ of 25 targets) all three years. He served as team captain for two years, and placed 16th of 98 competitors in the varsity shoot. Gjerswold hit 86 of 100 targets. Since graduating from Crookston High School in 2015, Gjerswold has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Pirates. His primary focus as an assistant coach was coaching shooters. Through his involvement at Crookston High School, he has learned proper safety etiquette and has helped the Pirates put up a perfect safety record with zero accidents. In total, Gjerswold has 10 years of trap and sporting clays experience and has a full understanding of range safety, and his Minnesota Firearm Safety certificate. His experience as a prep competitor, and assistant coach, has also helped him develop a great relationship with the Crookston Gun Club, where the Minnesota Crookston trap team will compete. He also has a great relationship and knowledge of Minnesota Crookston, having attended the university from 2015-18.



During Gjerswold’s time with the Crookston High School trap team, the Pirates have seen substantial growth in the number of competitors as high school trap has taken off in the state of Minnesota. Since the founding of the Minnesota High School Clay Target League in 2007, the sport has gone from 30 competitors on three teams, to 26,246 participants on 804 teams for the 2017-18 season. That is an increase of 26,216 participants in 11 years, which is an astounding increase.



Gjerswold is also employed as an aerial applicator of crop protection products and fertilizer at AgriMAX LLC out of Fisher, Minn., and is a farm hand for Perry Farms, Inc., in Crookston, Minn. He earned his Bachelor of Science in aviation with an emphasis in agriculture from Minnesota Crookston in 2018. He also has his commercial instrumental pilot license, and commercial pesticide applicator license in Minnesota and North Dakota.



Minnesota Crookston is in their inaugural competitive season. The club will compete in the USA College Clay Target league beginning in the fall of 2019. The Golden Eagle trap shooting club will be treated the same as Minnesota Crookston’s 13 other intercollegiate athletic teams with academic standards that must be met to compete. The Minnesota Crookston Athletic Department is excited to welcome Andy Gjerswold to the Golden Eagle family.