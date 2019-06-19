The Montevideo Thunder Hawks boys 4x400 relay team competed at the State Track Meet last Friday at Hamline University in St. Paul.

The Montevideo Thunder Hawks boys 4x400 relay team competed at the State Track Meet last Friday at Hamline University in St. Paul. The team, consisting of Trent Dreyer, Connor Osbon, Christian Riley, and Jose Pacheco, missed moving on the finals on Saturday by the smallest of margins.

Thunder Hawks coach Dave Schimming said: “A season of near-misses ended on Friday at the state meet. Earlier in the season, the team missed out on a State True Team trip by one half of a point. At the section meet, we had several near misses, including Christian Riley missing out in the long jump by one quarter of an inch and losing a tie breaker in the high jump. On Friday, our boys missed the 4x400 relay finals by .01 seconds.

Schimming was very proud of his relay team. “The boys ran extremely well. They cut over 2.5 seconds off of their section time by running 3:28.67. Unfortunately, they finished 10th in the pre-lims, missing out on the finals by a razor thin .01 seconds; only the top nine teams make the finals.”

The competition in this year’s 4x400 relay was strong, as Schimming acknowledged: “Mesabi East out-leaned us at the finish at 3:28.66; they went on to finish in seventh place at the finals on Saturday. Most years, our time on Friday would have qualified us for the finals, but it was tough field this year. We believe this is possibly the second fastest 4x400 time since the 1972 school record holding team. The 2015 team ran 3:28.23 in the state finals.”

Even though they didn’t make the finals, the 4x400 relay team proved they belonged at the state meet. “I was extremely proud of this group of young men, which included alternates Rheis Stanley and Rigo Turrubiartes. They ran their hearts out, and left everything they had on the track,” said Schimming.

