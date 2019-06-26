Dave St. Peter, President of the Minnesota Twins, had dinner with a group of friends that included former Grand Forks Herald employee, Ryan Bakken. St. Peter credits Bakken for his success as Bakken gave St. Peter his first job out of college in sports at the Herald.
Twins' president treats few individuals to dinner
