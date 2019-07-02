See info here.

In its ongoing support of high school athletics, RiverView Health will offer free sports physicals to area school athletes in grades seven through 12 at all RiverView Clinics. The schedules are as follows:



Crookston, 323 S. Minnesota Street: 5-7 p.m., July 16, 24, 30 and August 6; call 218-281-9595 for an appointment.



East Grand Forks, 1428 Central Avenue NW: during regular business hours July 17, 22, and 31; call 218-773-1390 for an appointment.



Fertile, 306 Mill Street: 4-6 p.m., July 23-25; call 218-945-6695 for an appointment.



Red Lake Falls, Park Place Mall: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., July 25, August 6 and 8; call 218-253-4606 for an appointment.

Once an appointment is scheduled, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Sports Qualifying Physical Examination Clearance Form will be mailed to fill out and bring to the exam. The form must be completed and signed by the student and parent before the exam can be performed.

“As a community hospital, we want to encourage students to participate in physical activity,” said Dr. Erik Kanten, who has provided sideline coverage for a number of area sports teams over the years. “We certainly don’t want the cost of a sports physical to be a barrier to anyone that wants to participate in athletics.”

While the free physicals meet all of the requirements for participation in sports by the MSHSL, they are not intended to replace annual, comprehensive physical exams. Annual exams are recommended for all children.