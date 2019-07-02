Reilly Geistfeld will spend part of her summer doing what she does all winter - play on a basketball court. Geistfeld, who will be a senior this fall, has been named to the roster of D-3 Team USA, which will play four games in Brazil next month.

The St. James, Minn. native played a key role last season as the HU women’s hoopsters recorded their best overall mark since 2012-13 with a 13-12 standard. Geistfeld was second in the MIAC in overall games with 105 Free Throws Made, third in scoring at 16.5 points per game and was fifth in rebounds at 8.5. Her 305 points scored was the most of any player in the league in conference games.

The Martin County West alum needs just 91 points next season to reach 1,000 for her college career.

Geistfeld is one of two MIACers on the D-3 unit. She and Bethel’s Taite Anderson will meet their teammates in Orlando, Florida on July 8. The next day, Team USA heads to Sao Paolo, Brazil. They will face a pair of U22 teams on July 10 and 11. Team USA then moves to Rio De Janeiro for games against Queimados and Fluminese before returning home.

Geistfeld is the third Hamline player to be named to a D-3 team. Zack Smith and Isaac Brooks were named to the men’s team the previous two summers.