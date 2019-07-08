The former Golden Eagle pitched in his second game with as many teams.

Zach Seipel, a former University of Minnesota Crookston pitcher, appeared in a game for the Gulf Coast League Braves, a rookie-level minor league affiliate for the Atlanta Braves, for the first time since being reassigned.

Seipel entered a tie game against the GLC Twins in the third inning and allowed five runs on six hits in three innings of work. The right-hander also struck out five and walked two.

This marks Seipel’s second appearance of his sophomore year in the minors. The first was a five inning, three run performance for the Danville Braves. After pitching 24 innings out of the bullpen in 2018 for Danville, Seipel is currently in the process of being converted to a starter.

The 27th round pick owns a season ERA of 9.00 in two appearances but averages more than a strikeout per inning (1.125).