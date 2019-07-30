Times Report

Tuesday

Jul 30, 2019


6:00 p.m. Games:   American Federal 3    Steph Overgaard's 0 Noah Insurance  3   One Hit Wonder 0 Midwest Hydraulics LLC  3   One 'N Only 0   6:45 p.m Games:   American Federal 3   One 'N Only 0 One Hit Wonder 2   Steph Overgaard's 1 Noah Insurance 2   Midwest Hydraulics LLC  1   7:30 p.m. Games:   RS Grain 3   Neon Spike 0 Side Street Bar & Grill  2   Junk Yard Dogs 1 Climax Custom Neon  2   Christianson Honey 1   8:15 p.m. Games:   CHS Ag Services 2   Crookston Eye Clinic 1 Bremer Bank  3   Junk Yard Dogs 0 Christianson Honey  3   Neon Spike 0   Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points 9 Noah Insurance 32 7 826 1 Bremer Bank 32 7 814 4 Christianson Honey 28 11 783 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 27 9 710 2 CHS Ag Services 26 13 749 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 26 13 737 13 Climax Custom Neon 21 15 706 6 Neon Spike 21 18 680 15 RS Grain 21 15 653 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 20 19 693 5 Junk Yard Dogs 10 29 510 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 9 30 657 12 American Federal 9 30 571 7 One Hit Wonder 5 34 479 8 One 'N Only 1 38 386