All participants in the Ox Cart Days Kids’ Bean Bag Toss sponsored by Altru Clinic Crookston received a t-shirt donated by Erickson Embroidery. In all, 43 teams registered.

Results:

• 5-6 Year Olds: Juan Gonzalez and Jose Contreras; both won Northern Air gift cards.

• 7-8 Year Olds: Asher Wieland and Mason Lessard; both won pool packages to the AmericInn.

• 9-10 Year Olds: Ryan Sykes and Carson Bernardy; both won fishing rods from Cabelas (their picture includes the incorrect prize).

• 11-12 Year Olds: Jay Reese and Grayson Ecker; both won Scheels gift cards

• 13-14 Year Olds: Jackson Reese and Ashton Shockman; both won a set of bean bag boards donated by Schear Sisters.