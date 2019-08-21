The Pirate girls’ tennis team, under new coach Cody Brekken, hosted their first home matches Tuesday, a triangular with Roseau and East Grand Forks, and came away with a split that the team likely wishes was a sweep.

The Pirates opened the day with a 6-1 win over Roseau, but after going up 3-2 in the afternoon over East Grand Forks, the Green Wave rallied to take the match 4-3.

The split puts the Pirates’ early-season record at 2-3. They’ll be hosts again on Saturday, Aug. 24 when seven teams come to town for the Crookston Invitational.



Roseau results

At first singles, Crookston’s Catherine Tiedemann defeated Lindsay McFarlane 6-4, 6-2.

At second singles, Crookston’s Hayden Winjum defeated Olivia Urness 6-0, 6-0.

At third singles, Crookston’s Emma Borowicz defeated Emma Zimmerman 6-0, 6-0.

At fourth singles, Crookston’s Halle Winjum defeated Savanna Byfuglien, 6-0, 6-1

At first doubles, Crookston’s Audrey Harbott and Eden Haller lost to Haylee Bennett and Maddy Verbout, 6-0, 6-4

At second doubles, Crookston’s Emma Osborn and Hannah Lindemoen defeated Kiersten Flaig and Ella Trangsrud 6-2, 4-6, 10-4

At third doubles, Crookston’s Emma Gunderson and Halle Bruggeman defeated Julia Braaten and Masynn Janicke 6-3, 6-3



East Grand Forks results

At first singles, Crookston’s Hayden Winjum lost to Maggie Dietrich 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

At second singles, Crookston’s Emma Borowicz lost to Brynn Davis 3-6, 6-4, 10-3

At third singles, Crookston’s Halle Winjum defeated Katelyn Farder 2-6, 6-1, 10-6

At fourth singles, Crookston’s Emma Gunderson lost to Kate Johnson, 6-3, 6-2

At first doubles, Crookston’s Catherine Tiedemann and Hannah Lindemoen defeated Delaney Aaker and Aleah Oshie 6-1, 3-6, 10-4.

At second doubles, Crookston’s Emma Osborn and Eden Haller defeated Thea Haaven-Farstad and Kendal rand 6-2, 6-3.

At third doubles, Crookston’s Audrey Harbott and Halle Bruggeman lost to Hannah Jensen-Selenes and Kenady Burris 6-2, 6-4.