Coach Reese says hard work that paid off in the first half was followed by a 'flat' second half performance.

The Pirate girls’ soccer team ventured to Collegeville, Minn. Thursday in search of their first victory of the young season against St. John’s Prep. And with a 2-0 halftime lead, it looked like the Pirates were going to be successful in their search.

But St. John’s Prep roared back in the second half with four unanswered goals to beat Crookston 4-2.

“We dominated the first 40 minutes; we worked hard and were rewarded. We scored goals and defended our net,” Head Coach Sarah Reese said. “And then we came out flat in the second half.

“It’s an unfortunate loss,” she continued, “because it was a very winnable game.”

The Pirates jumped out to the early lead when junior Makenze Epema scored her second goal of the season in the eighth minute, assisted by sophomore Olivia Huck. The Pirates doubled their lead at the 25-minute mark of the half with a goal by eighth-grader Cassie Solheim, who was assisted by sophomore Aleah Bienek.

Reese singled out Huck, Bienek, Epema and sophomore Dillyn Wallace for their “great games.” She added that the Pirates suffered “several nagging injuries before and throughout the game.”

On the plus side, eighth-grader Reese Swanson was able to return as net-minder after getting injured in pre-game warmups during Fergus Falls Hillcrest at home earlier this week, which forced Solheim into last-minute goaltender duty. Thursday,

The Pirates put 10 shots on net in the first half and followed that up with eight shots on net in the second half.

St. John’s Prep’s four second-half goals came at the 52nd, 53rd, 71st and 72nd minute marks. Their tying goal game via a penalty kick after the Pirates were called for a hand-ball violation.

The 0-4 Pirates will be in action next on Thursday, Sept. 5 when they host Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m.

The Pirate junior varsity squad was able to come home with a 1-0 victory over St. John’s Prep.